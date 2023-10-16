Israel-Hamas war: ‘Don’t test us,’ warns Netanyahu as Iran threatens to open another front

Israel-Hamas war latest update: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran and Lebanon-based Hezbollah “not to test” Israel even as they threatened “expansion of war fronts”.

In his address to the Knesset, which was disrupted after rockets were fired at Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has started learning from the failures that led to Hamas’s deadly infiltration on October 7.

“The reasons for the disaster that occurred will be investigated… and we have started drawing conclusions,” he said.

During his address, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group and Iran, saying, “Don’t test us, you will be severely harmed.”

“Even with the passage of 75 years, the war of independence hasn’t ended,” the prime minister told the Knesset.

“We will win, because our existence here is at stake,” he said and likened Hamas to Nazi Germany. He further termed the ongoing conflict, “a war between forces of light and forces of darkness, between humanity and animalism.”

Iran threatens to open more war front

Meanwhile, Iran has once again threatened Israel to open more war fronts if it didn’t stop its attacks on Gaza. Israel has declared a war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 terrorist attack, in which more than 1,300 people were killed.

“Iran cannot stand idly by and watch this situation unfold,” Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, adding that every hour, the possibility of a new war front opening is increasing.

The Gaza-based Islamic militant group Hamas is funded by Iran. The country also provides weapons and training to Hamas militants. Similarly, Lebanon-based Hezbollah also has Iranian backing.