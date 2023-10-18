Biden arrives in Israel under the shadow of Gaza hospital bombing

US President Biden just has arrived in Israel for a meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu in an extraordinary wartime visit to show solidarity with the Jewish state in their war against Palestinian militant outfit Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The visit also comes under the shadow of Al Ahli hospital bombing in Gaza city, which hundreds are feared dead. While Hamas and Palestinian authorities blame Israel for the hospital attack, the Israeli military has claimed it was a result of misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets.

The US President was also scheduled to meet a few Arab leaders in Jordan in a balancing act in view of America’s “full support” to Israel in their war against Hamas and the humanitarian crisis it has caused in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

But following the hospital bombing blamed on Israel, the meeting has now been called off, effectively ruining America’s dual diplomacy of supporting Israel in their war against “terrorists” and keeping the Arab countries calm.

Biden was supposed to hold a summit with Jordanian King Abdullah, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan.

Earlier, Biden was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon landing in Tel Aviv. During the visit, he will hold talks with Netanyahu and take stock of the current situation.

The extra ordinary visit comes in the backdrop of Israel’s planned ground assault in Gaza to root out Hamas militants. While Biden has fully backed Israel’s war against Hamas, he warned the country it “would be a big mistake” if it tried to reoccupy the Gaza Strip.