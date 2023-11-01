Israel-Hamas war: 7 hostages killed in Jabaliya camp bombing, claims Hamas

Israel-Hamas war latest update: Hamas’s military wing al-Qassam Brigades that carried out the brutal October 7 attack on Israel Wednesday claimed that seven hostages were killed in the Israeli bombing near Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces or IDF has not verified the Hamas claim but they termed a previous similar claim as fake propaganda”.

At least 51 people were killed and scores others were injured in Tuesday’s bombing near northern Gaza’s biggest refugee camp. Israeli has said that a top Hamas commander, along with dozens of militants, were killed in the bombing carried out by its air force jets.

Advertisement

However, Hamas refuted Israeli claim and said that none of its commander was present at the Jabaliya camp site.

On October 7, more than 2,500 al-Qassam Brigades militants had invaded southern Israel and rampaged through Israeli border towns, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly non-combatant civilians. The militants had also kidnapped at least 239 people, including foreign nationals from several countries.

Israeli military has rescued one hostage, a woman soldier while four others were released by Hamas.

12 Israeli soldiers killed during ground operation

Meanwhile, the IDF earlier today confirmed 10 soldiers were killed on Tuesday during a battle with Hamas militants deep inside the Gaza Strip. This takes the total of Tuesday casualties to 12 as two more soldiers were confirmed killed earlier.

The IDF continues their ground, and air assault in Gaza to eliminate Hamas militants and claims to have struck 1,100 Hamas targets, including underground tunnels and militant outposts in overnight operation.

Dozens of Hamas militants were also killed but Palestinian authorities have not confirmed these numbers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement on the death of 11 IDF soldiers in Gaza, said that they fell in a just war and assured full government support to their families.

“We are in a difficult war. It will be a long war. We have important achievements in it, but also painful losses,” he said.

“We know – each of our soldiers is a whole world.

“The entire nation of Israel embraces you, the families, from the bottom of our hearts. We are all with you in your time of great sorrow.

“Our soldiers fell in a just war, a war for our home. I promise you citizens of Israel: we will continue until we fulfill the mission – we will continue until victory,” the Israeli PM added.