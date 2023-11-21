Israel-Hamas deal to pause fighting, release hostages nears announcement as Netanyahu summons Cabinet

A deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas is likely to be announced soon after details of it emerged on Tuesday. According to the Israeli media reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a meeting of his Cabinet to okay the deal that would see a pause in fighting and release of 50 Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip.

As per the conditions of the deal, Hamas will release at least 50 Israeli hostages, mainly women and children, in exchange for a four-day pause in fighting, the release of between 150 and 300 Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of fuel into Gaza.

The report citing Israeli government sources said that some 12-13 Israel hostages will be released by Hamas per day and Israel will release women and minor prisoners, who will return to the places they lived prior to their arrest.

There will also be a second part of the deal under which Hamas will try and locate women and children being held by other militant groups in Gaza. Israel is hoping Hamas will be able to locate an additional 30 Israeli hostages.

Also, the ceasefire could further extend for additional days in exchange for 10 more hostage releases per extra day, the report claimed.

If approved by the full Cabinet tonight, Israel will publish details of Palestinian prisoners it will release and according to the local laws, public will have 24 hours to file petitions against any of the prisoner releases.

The report also claimed that Israel’s security agencies and it’s military is also in favour of the said deal.