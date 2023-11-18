Israel gives the order to evacuate the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

Israeli soldiers on Saturday gave the order to evacuate Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital in the “next hour.” The director of the hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, was reportedly called by the soldiers with orders to oversee “the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced, and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront.”

This largest hospital in Gaza, Al Shifa, was taken over by Israeli forces who claimed to have found Hamas’ main command center there. However, an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) official said that they had discovered subterranean infrastructure and captive information.

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) said it had to stop the delivery of food and other essential items to Gaza after the internet and telephone services in the enclave collapsed due to lack of fuel.

A increasing threat of widespread famine in the midst of Israel and Hamas’s blazing conflict has also been alerted by the UN.

In the meanwhile, Israel consented to supply two tanker trucks of fuel each to the UN and the telecommunications networks; however, this is reportedly just half of what was needed to keep Gaza’s civilian population alive. After receiving gasoline to restart generators, the Palestinian telecom operator Paltel said that some services had been restored.