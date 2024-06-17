Israel announces ambitious plan to ‘phase out’ fossil fuels by 2050

The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced a strategic plan for the country’s energy transition from traditional fossil fuels to biological, synthetic, and hydrogen fuels by 2050.

The plan’s purpose is to adapt the country’s economic growth to global climatic requirements and modernization, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday.

Under the comprehensive plan, Israel will ensure reliable fuel supply to every economic sector, enhance emergency preparedness in fuel supply, and promote the production and broader application of green fuels.

These goals would be aligned with the Israeli government’s carbon reduction targets and expected changes in the country’s energy mix.

Specifically, the plan aims to shut down the massive oil refineries in Haifa Bay, switch to imports instead of local production of petroleum distillates, and establish six or seven hydrogen fueling stations by 2030.

It will also promote transport electrification and the use of hydrogen power, synthetic fuels, and biofuels, to meet the Israeli government’s target of reducing CO2 emissions from the transportation sector by 96 per cent by 2050.