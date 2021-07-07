Israel has vaccinated 131,000 teenagers against coronavirus since June 6, the Health Ministry said. The teenagers who have been vaccinated between 12 to 15 years.

Xinhua news agency has reported that 88 per cent of people above 50 years and over in Israel, or about 2.16 million in this age group.

The vaccination drive began in Israel on December 20, 2020. The first phase targeted medical staff, people aged over 65, and chronic patients.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine had dropped to 64 per cent between June 6 and July 3 amid the spread of the Delta variant. t is to be noted that its effectiveness was marked at 94.3 per cent between May 2 and June 5.

Israel has recorded 843,611 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,429 deaths.