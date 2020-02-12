Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday charged that the United States finds it “unbearable” that the Islamic Revolution remains in place 41 years after bringing down US ally the shah.

Addressing to the rally in Tehran marking the anniversary of the ouster of the shah and establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979 President Rouhani said, “It is unbearable for the United States to accept the victory of a great nation and that a superpower has been driven out of this land”.

“It is natural for them to have dreamt, for 41 years, of returning to this land, because they know that we are one of the most powerful countries” in the Middle East, the Iranian leader added.

Rouhani was speaking at a rally in Tehran’s Azadi Square marking the anniversary, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Iranians participated in nationwide rallies to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In different cities, people took to the streets, chanting anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans.

In Tehran, the demonstrators burned the US and Israeli flags.

The 1979 Revolution in Iran toppled the US-backed Shah regime of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought the country under the leadership of Khomeini, an event seen as a turning point in Iran’s history.

Last month, Trump had ordered the death of General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps considered a hero in the country, in order to “stop a war,” not start one.

General Qasem Soleimani was among the eight people killed in a rocket attack by the US on Baghdad international airport.

Iran had termed the US action of “international terrorism” as “extremely dangerous and a foolish escalation”.