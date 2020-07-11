Iraqi security forces announced that it foiled a Katyusha rocket attack targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The troops found the rocket in al-Qanat Street in eastern Baghdad and dismantled it, Xinhua news agency quoted the Iraqi Joint Operations Command as saying in a statement on Friday without giving further details about the incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility.

The military bases housing US troops across Iraq and the American embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks.

Last month, four Katyusha rockets hit the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad without causing casualties.

Late May, the Iraqi military had confirmed that two rockets hit a military base housing international coalition forces near Baghdad.

The Iranian attack came after a US drone attacked on January 3 a convoy at Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

More than 5,000 US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Islamic State militants.