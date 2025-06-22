Iraqi FM stresses urgent need to halt Israeli attacks on Iran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein underscored the urgent need to halt the Israeli aggression against Iran and to protect civilians from the consequences of military escalation.

Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The two sides reviewed the latest regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran, it said.

The ministers discussed the repercussions of this escalation and its impact on the security and stability of the region, including humanitarian consequences and the risks of the expansion of the conflict, read the statement.

Hussein called for an immediate return to the negotiation table and political dialogue, which is the only viable path to resolving conflicts and avoiding further disasters in the region, the statement said.

They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran, emphasising the importance of continued consultation and coordination on issues of mutual concern, within a framework of mutual understanding and respect for national sovereignty, it added.