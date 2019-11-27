At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in three bombing attacks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, according to Interior Ministry official.

A motorcycle bombing in a popular market in the al-Shaab neighbourhood in northeastern Baghdad claimed the lives of six people and injured nine others, the official said.

Another blast took place after a bomb went off in the al-Baiyaa neighbourhood in southwestern Baghdad, wounding four people.

A third bomb ripped through the al-Baladiyat neighbourhood in the eastern part of the capital, leaving four more people wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which has come at a time when the country is witnessing widespread anti-government protests.

Though the security situation in Iraq has dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces defeated IS in late 2017, terror attacks have been occurring from time to time in the country, which has been hit recently by widespread protests against the government.

In September this year, 50 people, including three Iranian pilgrims, have lost their lives in twin car bomb and gun attacks striking the country’s southern province of Dhi Qar.

Iraqi army and pro-government fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, are engaged in joint operations to win back militant-held areas of the country.