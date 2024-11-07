Logo

Logo

# World

Iranian, Finnish FMs discuss developments in West Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen have exchanged views on the latest developments in the West Asia region.

IANS | New Delhi | November 7, 2024 11:04 am

Iranian, Finnish FMs discuss developments in West Asia

Iranian, Finnish FMs discuss developments in West Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen have exchanged views on the latest developments in the West Asia region.

In a phone call, Araghchi said Iran’s history showed that Iranians are peace-loving people, blaming the crisis in West Asia on Israel’s “warmongering and genocide,” according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

He slammed certain European countries for their “paradoxical and contradictory” approaches towards Israeli “crimes” in the region, regretting that no effective action has been taken by the European Union to counter Israel’s law violations and crimes in its ongoing offensives against Palestine and Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

Valtonen, for her part, expressed concern about the humanitarian disasters in West Asia, hoping that peace and stability would be restored to the region as soon as possible.

The Finnish Foreign Minister added that stopping the violence required the continuation of talks and consultations among all parties.

During the phone talk, the two sides also highlighted the necessity of continuing consultations to expand bilateral relations and consular cooperation.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Putin’s Korean googly confounds the West

NATO and Europe are crying hoarse about North Korean troops being deployed in Russia. According to the Pentagon, about 10,000 North Korean troops are ready to be deployed in the war zone, most of whom are undergoing training in Russia. This would imply strength of about one division.

# Opinion

Another warning

The recent catastrophic floods in Spain’s Valencia region serve as a stark reminder of the intensifying climate challenges facing Europe.