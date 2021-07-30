Iran’s Foreign Ministry has urged neighbouring Azerbaijan and Armenia to overcome tensions and conflicts, and vowed to offer “any kind of assistance” to broker lasting peace between the two countries.

In a statement published on the Ministry’s website on Thursday, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed Iran’s concern over continuing border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Iranian official expressed regret over the deaths and injuries endured by both countries, and stressed the need for mutual restraint and the respect of internationally recognised borders.

Iran’s announcement came a day after both Azerbaijan and Armenia confirmed the two sides recently engaged in a new border clash, which caused casualties from both sides.

While Armenia claimed that that three of its soldiers were killed, Azerbaijan said two of its soldiers had been wounded by shelling.

Later, the two countries accepted a Russian ceasefire proposal in an effort to calm tensions.

Wednesday’s clash was one of the deadliest since the 44-day conflict in the the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding areas last year, which ended after a ceasefire was reached under the mediation of Russia.