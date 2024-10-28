Iran says reserves right to respond to Israeli attack

Iran said that it reserves the right respond “legally and legitimately” to an earlier Israeli attack on multiple targets in three of its provinces.

In a statement on the Iranian army’s public relations website, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces on Saturday said that Israeli aircraft launched “long-range air-launched missiles armed with very light warheads” fired early Saturday in the border areas of the western province of Ilam, the southwestern province of Khuzestan and around the capital Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that the missile had inflicted “limited and ineffective” damage to several Iranian radar systems. Iran’s air defence also intercepted a “significant” number of the missiles and prevented the enemy’s aircraft from entering Iranian airspace.

The Israel Defense Forces said early Saturday that it launched “precise and targeted” airstrikes on targets in several areas in Iran in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months.

On October 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets.