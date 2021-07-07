Progress has been made in the recent talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the Tehran government Ali Rabiee said.

Issues have been discussed from a friendly and good-intention position in the recent talks between the two countries, and some progress has been made so far, Rabiee said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

“We understand that disputes may have complexities in some areas which require time to resolve. We will continue these talks to minimise differences,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as further saying.

Meanwhile, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Iran has always welcomed dialogue to achieve results.

“Our view as per the negotiations with Saudi Arabia is positive,” Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press conference.

Iran has always wanted the countries of the region to maintain peace and security in the Gulf region, he noted.

Iran has confirmed that it has started talks with Saudi Arabia in Iraq to defuse tensions between the two countries.