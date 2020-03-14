Iran announced Friday that the coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world’s worst affected countries.

In a televised press conferences, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said, “Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours”, bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran.

A total of 3,529 people have recovered, Jahanpur was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Iran asked for international help and the Iranian top leader ordered the armed forces to boost fight against the disease.

The global death toll is now over 4,900, with more than 134,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak “a pandemic.”

Over 110 countries and regions have reported 118,326 confirmed cases, including 37,371 cases outside China.

Last month, Iran’s deputy health minister said that he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, a day after appearing feverish at a press conference in which he downplayed its spread in the shrine city of Qom and said mass quarantines were unnecessary.

Earlier, authorities have placed about 56 million people in hard-hit central Hubei under an unprecedented lockdown. Other cities far from the epicentre have restricted the movements of residents, while Beijing ordered people arriving in the capital to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

More than 4,000 people have died and over 110,000 have been infected worldwide, with the majority in China, though daily infections are now growing at a much faster pace abroad.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.