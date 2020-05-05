Iran reopens mosques, records almost 80,000 COVID-19 recoveries

Iran on Monday reopened mosques in parts of the country deemed at low risk from coronavirus, as it said almost 80,000 people hospitalised with the illness had recovered and been released.

According to the Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, 74 new fatalities brought to 6,277 the total number officially recorded in Iran since it reported its first cases in mid-February.

On Sunday, the country has recorded 47 deaths, its lowest daily count in 55 days.

Jahanpour further said that another 1,223 cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 98,647.

The country has started using a colour-coded system of “white”, “yellow” and “red” for different areas to classify the virus risk.

Worshippers were obliged to enter mosques with masks and gloves and told they can only stay for half an hour during prayer times and must use their personal items, health ministry said.

Mosques were told to refrain from offering them food and drinks, provide hand sanitisers and disinfect all surfaces, it said in a statement published by ISNA news agency.

79,397 of those hospitalised with the disease since Iran reported its first cases in mid-February have been discharged, while 2,676 are in critical condition, health ministry added.

Last month, President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had discussed the recent situation related to the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic during a telephonic conversation.