Iran’s military spokesman on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump should concentrate on “saving” his own country from the “major crisis” caused by coronavirus, instead of making threats.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s armed forces said, “Today, instead of intimidating others, the Americans would do better to save their troops infected by the coronavirus”.

“If the US is skilful and competent, they will withdraw their troops (from the Middle East) in order to save (the country) from the coronavirus disease… before mobilising all other forces in the US… to save the people from this major crisis hitting their country,” Shekarchi said.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Trump said, “I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea”.

The Pentagon later said the US military considered the tweet a message to the Iranian regime, suggesting that no new orders had been issued to US Navy ships patrolling the Gulf.

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboats swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf.

The incident took place while the US vessels were engaged in exercises as part of their patrols in the region.

On Sunday, the Revolutionary Guards accused the US Navy of “unprofessional and provocative behavior” that had interfered with their own exercises, according to Mehr News Agency.

Iran considers itself the guardian of the Gulf and opposes any western military presence in the channel, which is vital for global shipping and oil transport.

