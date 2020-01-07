The United States refused to give visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for attending the upcoming UN Security Council meeting, according to report on Tuesday.

In a statement, Zarif said that his Ministry had “weeks ago” requested a visa to take part in the meeting on slated to be held on Thursday, the Tehran-based Press TV said in a report.

Zarif rejected false claims by American officials that they did not have time to process the application.

“The Americans are trying to create the impression that our request to attend the meeting was put forth following the assassination of General Soleimani. He (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) has told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that they couldn’t issue the visa due to shortage of time. Whereas the request had been sent several weeks in advance,” he said.

Washington’s denial was an outright violation of the terms of a 1947 UN Headquarters agreement which requires the US to allow foreign officials into the country for UN affairs, the minister added.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump vowed to strike 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates with attacks on Americans or US assets, and stood by his threat on Sunday, though American officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets.

In response to Trump, Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani took to Twitter, saying “Never threaten the Iranian nation.” And Soleimani’s successor vowed to expel US forces from the Middle East in revenge.

Zarif had last travelled to New York in September 2019 for the UN General Assembly summit after the US imposed sanctions on him in August.

He also attended UN meetings in April and July. During the July visit, Washington imposed tight travel restrictions on him and diplomats at Iran’s mission to the UN, confining them to a small section of New York City.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump ordered the death of Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps considered a hero in the country, in order to “stop a war,” not start one.

