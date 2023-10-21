“Integrate caste census with decadal census,” MK Stalin urges PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has voiced his support for conducting a caste-based census in India. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate the caste census with the upcoming decadal census, emphasizing the pivotal role of caste in social progress.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Stalin appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “I urge you to integrate the Caste Census with the forthcoming national decadal census. This step is paramount for ensuring social justice and fostering inclusive growth. It’s been 90 years since the last one in 1931, and the demographic and socio-economic landscape of our country has undergone many changes.”

He further underscored that delaying the integration of the caste census with the decadal census would exacerbate social inequities. Stalin emphasized that since caste has historically played a significant role in determining social progress, it is crucial to make factual data on caste available to the public. He stressed that transparency and equity are essential for India.

The endorsement of the Caste Census by the Tamil Nadu CM comes as the Congress, a key ally, has championed the survey, promising to conduct it in states where it holds power. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president, referred to the Caste Survey as an “X Ray of India,” highlighting its significance in understanding the demographics and ensuring equitable development.

Notably, the Bihar government released its caste-based survey report in 2022, revealing various demographic insights. Scheduled Castes constitute 19.65% of the state’s population, while Scheduled Tribes account for 1.68%. The data also indicates that Hindus make up 81.99% of the population, followed by Muslims at 17.7%, Christians at 0.05%, Sikhs at 0.01%, Buddhists at 0.08%, and other religions at 0.12%.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together constitute 63% of Bihar’s population.

In response to these developments, the Congress, an ally of the Bihar government, has pledged to conduct similar caste-based surveys in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh if it secures victory in the upcoming state elections. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) recently passed a resolution supporting a nationwide caste census.

