Senator from Vermont and frontrunner in Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election, Bernie Sanders has criticised President Donald Trump’s $3 billion defence deal with India which was announced on Monday as he addressed the massive audience at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium.

“Instead of selling $3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change. We can work together to cut air pollution, create good renewable energy jobs, and save our planet,” Sanders tweeted.

The Democrat has been known for his climate activism and has promised strong policies to curb carbon emissions. His climate plan is also the most aggressive among all the Democrat candidates, with a proposal to invest $16.3 trillion in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation, among other areas.

I’ve been criticized for being an “alarmist” on climate change. You’re damn right I’m alarmed. Climate change is a major national security threat and a global emergency. That is why we have the boldest plan to address it of any campaign in history. https://t.co/WD4sO5tCSB — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 24, 2020

However, Trump’s recent defence deal with India is being seen as Republican leader’s pro-business approach since the deal is going to benefit companies like Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed.

“We make the greatest weapons ever made. Airplanes. Missiles. Rockets. Ships. We make the best and we’re dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air-defence systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles,” Trump told a cheering crowd on Monday as he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, India’s cabinet cleared $2.6 billion purchase from Lockheed Martin Corp. of 24 multi-role MH-60R Seahawk maritime helicopters to Indian navy.