The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,65,799 on Friday as nearly 7,500 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these 89,987 are active cases, 71,105 have recovered. While the death toll stood at 4,706.

The rise in cases come as the government plans to ease the restrictions to restart the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of all states on Thursday to discuss the matter and whether to extend the lockdown further. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also held a meeting with states on the pandemic preparedness, with special focus on 13 cities which constitute about 70% of the cases in the country.

Globally over 5,808,000 people have been infected with the virus with the death toll at 360,308, according to Johns Hopkins data.

At 1,721,750 United States has reported maximum number of cases in the world. 1,01,616 people have died in the United States, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. Nearly 40 million people have lost their jobs in the country due to the lockdown.