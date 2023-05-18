Indian-origin taxi driver chauffeurs Prince Harry & Meghan to safety as paps make a chase

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle found themselves being chased by the paparazzi in Midtown Manhattan, New York yesterday, they suddenly found themselves hurled into an Indian taxi driver’s car.

Sukhcharn Singh was the one to drive Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after they found themselves almost encircled by the paparazzi and they had no choice but to hop on to Sukhcharn’s cab.

In an interview to a news channel the owner of the taxi said both looked anxious during the entire journey. Sukhcharn let them get into his cab at police premises in Midtown Manhattan and was witness to the melee. He said it was on the 67th street in Midtown Manhattan when the security guard waved at him. The next he found was Prince Harry and Megan inside the car.

As soon as the royal couple got into the car, the paparazzi started clicking their picture which made them nervous probably because they were being chased throughout.

According to a spokesperson of the royal couple, the duo was being chased for close to two hours after they exited attending the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

Though, it was being said that Prince Harry and Megan got into a pretty dangerous situation, Sukhcharn said, to him it didn’t seem like it. Just that the couple was nervous and they were being incessantly clicked by the paparazzi.

Noteworthy is the fact that Prince Harry’s mother Diana, who was the Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a cruel chase of her and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed by the paparazzi in Paris France.

The duo was being chased by several paparazzi and the Mercedes Benz car they were in was being driven at 105km per hour while the speed limit at the point where the accident took place — Pont de I’Alma underpass was 50 km per hour. The car was being driven at such a high speed because of the paparazzi chasing them from all sides.