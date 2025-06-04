Jaya Bachchan to paps: “Chaliye aap log bhi saath mein”; Crowd reacts!

It was supposed to be a quiet exit from a solemn gathering, a prayer meet for filmmaker Rono Mukherjee. But Jaya Bachchan had other plans when she found herself hemmed in by paps and fans.

Jaya Bachchan, attending the ceremony with her daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, clearly showed her displeasure at the crowd blocking their path to the car.

While Shweta maintained a stoic pace and walked ahead without much reaction, Jaya Bachchan, ever candid, looked at the paps gathering and remarked, “Chaliye aap log bhi saath mein,” which roughly translates to, “Why don’t you all come along?”

The comment left many in the crowd visibly awkward. A few smiled nervously, while others quickly made way, unsure whether to take it as sarcasm or jest.

Jaya, known for her no-nonsense attitude with paparazzi, mumbled something further under her breath before joining her daughter in the waiting car.

The mother-daughter duo had turned up to pay respects to Rono Mukherjee, a respected name in the film fraternity and uncle to Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

While that moment was all about paying homage, Jaya Bachchan’s personal life was also in the spotlight this week, but for far more celebratory reasons. June 3 marked 52 years of marriage between her and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

T 5399 – जिन सब ने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाइयाँ दी हैं, मैं अपना आभार और स्नेह व्यक्त करता हूँ !

सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर न दे पाऊँगा , क्षमा — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2025

Big B took to social media and his personal blog to mark the occasion, doing what he does best, expressing love with subtle grace and heartfelt words.

He shared timeless black-and-white pictures from their wedding, capturing rituals, glances, and nostalgia in every frame. Young Amitabh in traditional white and Jaya in a classic red saree looked like a scene straight out of a vintage Bollywood film.

With the photos, he penned a brief but touching note: “To all that wish Jaya and me for the Wedding Anniversary June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love … Another day.” He also quoted his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, writing, “Anwarat samay ki chakki chalti jaati hai.”