‘Indian Muslims are proud of being Indians’: Sheikh al Issa

Saudi Arabia’s former Minister for Justice and World Muslim League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, who is on a six-day visit to India, has said that ‘Indian Muslims are proud of being Indians’ and that the country is a great model for coexistence for the entire world.

In an address in the national capital today, al-Issa said, “We know the Muslim component is an important component of India’s diversity. Indian Muslims are proud of being Indians. Religion can become a tool for cooperation. We want to reach out to everyone for understanding. Indian wisdom has done a lot for humanity. India is a great model for coexistence for the entire world. India is a great model for coexistence for the entire world.” Appreciating the rich history of India, the World Muslim League Chief said that it is the need of the hour to establish communication between the cultures.

He underlined that diversity nurtures good relationships between cultures.

“We appreciate the history and diversity of India. Need of the hour to establish communication between cultures. Diversity promotes good relationships between cultures. MWL has alliances with different cultures of the world. Unity in diversity is the way forward. I have many friends in the Hindu community,” al-Issa said.

The World Muslim League Chief also said that a true sense of optimism in India is seen between communities.

Al-Issa said, “Tolerance needs to become a part of our lives. India despite being a Hindu-majority nation has a secular constitution. We want to strengthen understanding between faiths. There are negative trends in the world and we have to work for strengthening common values. In my interactions, I found Muslims are proud of being Indians. There is a true sense of optimism in India between communities. Diversity is a great way to protect Constitution and stability. Education promotes a great role in coexistence.”

The visiting Saudi delegate said that his organisation is working across the world to promote religious awareness.

“MWL is open to dialogue with everyone. Islam is not only about tolerance but Islam is about forgiving others. India is an inspiration to the rest of the world for being open to dialogue. Our partnership with India is a message to the whole world. We deeply value Indian wisdom. India is very open to visits from everyone. This alliance of civilisations is a message of harmony to the whole world,” he added.

He further stated that the Muslim World League in cooperation with the United Nations and their leadership have launched an initiative titled “Building Bridges between the East and the West” from the platform of the United Nations.

“Yes, we can cooperate together, and yes, we can live in peace together,” he said.

Al-Issa arrived in India on Monday and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, and according to sources he is likely to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

He will also meet the leadership of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and interact with a gathering of distinguished faith leaders at the Vivekanand International Foundation, sources said, adding that he is scheduled to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal. As per sources, he might visit Akshardham Temple in the national capital during his visit and meet with some prominent personalities.

