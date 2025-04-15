India’s Haj quota increases to 175,025 in 2025: Govt

The Union Government on Tuesday claimed that it accords high priority for Indian Muslims to undertake the annual Haj pilgrimage.

As a result of its efforts, the country allocation for India, which was 136,020 in 2014, has gradually increased to 175,025 in 2025. These quotas are finalised by the Saudi authorities closer to the time of the pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), through the Haj Committee of India, manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 122,518 in the current year.

“All the necessary arrangements, including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines,” the Ministry said.

The balance of the quota was allotted, as is customary, to Private Tour Operators. Due to changes in Saudi guidelines, more than 800 Private Tour Operators were consolidated into 26 legal entities termed Combined Haj Group Operators (CHGOs), by MoMA this year.

Addressing legal challenges, the Haj quota was allocated by MoMA to these 26 CHGOs well in advance. However, despite reminders, they failed to comply with the necessary timelines set by the Saudi authorities and failed to finalise the mandatory contracts, including for Mina camps, accommodation, and transport of pilgrims, as required under the Saudi regulations.

The Government of India has been continuously engaging on this matter with the Saudi authorities concerned, including at the Ministerial level.

The Saudi Haj Ministry highlighted its concerns for the safety of the pilgrims, particularly in Mina, where Haj rituals have to be completed under extreme summer heat conditions in a limited space. It also underlined that due to delays, the available space in Mina became occupied. The Saudi authorities have further conveyed that they were not extending the timelines for any country this year.

Due to the Government’s intervention, the Saudi Haj Ministry has agreed to re-open the Haj Portal (Nusuk Portal) to all CHGOs to complete their work in respect of 10,000 pilgrims based on the current space availability in Mina.

Directions have been issued by MoMA to CHGOs to do so urgently. India would naturally appreciate any gesture by Saudi authorities to accommodate more pilgrims.