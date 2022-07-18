Indian govt calls all-party meeting to address Sri Lanka turmoil

The Indian government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19 to discuss the current economic turmoil in Sri Lanka.

The meeting will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Tamil Nadu-based Dravida Munnetra Kazagham and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham have demanded India intervene in Sri Lanka which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.

Both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue today while pointing to the condition of the Tamil population in that country.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis with an acute foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines.

The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

India has extended an unprecedented support of over USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka this year for handling the economic situation besides supplying emergency fuel.