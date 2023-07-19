Indian-American named CEO of Fox’s streaming service Tubi

Indian-American Anjali Sud will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Tubi, Fox Corporation’s free ad-supported streaming service, from September 1.

Sud, who recently stepped down as CEO of Vimeo after nine years, will succeed Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s founder and chief executive.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” Sud said in a statement.

“The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity,” she added.

Sud’s appointment comes as Tubi recently became the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the US, with the streamer reporting 64 million monthly active users, according to Nielsen.

Acquired by Fox for $440 million in 2020, Tubi also surpassed PlutoTV, Peacock and HBO Max in total TV viewing minutes.

Tubi is at the core of FOX’s digital business unit, Tubi Media Group, led by Paul Cheesbrough, which includes Tubi, AdRise, Blockchain Creative Labs and Credible, as well as the digital platforms and teams that underpin FOX’s wider digital business in news, sports and entertainment.

In her new role, Sud will be reporting to Cheesbrough, who called the new CEO a “highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership”.

“As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the US, she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership,” Cheesbrough said in a release shared by the company.

Under Sud’s leadership as CEO of Vimeo, the platform established itself as the home for video creators and professionals worldwide, building a thriving community of over 300 million users and generating scaled revenue growth and significant cash flow.

Before her tenure at Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.