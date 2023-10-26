Indian-American arrested for alleged sexual assault on minor in California

A 21-year-old Indian-American food delivery driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl after forcefully getting into her motel room in California, police said.

Identifying Sandeep as “primary suspect”, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said on Wednesday that the incident occurred on October 21 in the 1000 block of The Alameda in San Jose city.

The girl was staying with her mother in the motel and had ordered a pizza.

The mother was not in the room at the time of the incident, the KTVU news channel reported. Investigations by the SJPD Sexual Assault Investigations Unit (SAIU) revealed that Sandeep forced his way into the motel room and sexually assaulted the female juvenile.

SAIU detectives and patrol officers located and arrested Sandeep on the same day in the city of Campbell late in the evening.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Bolduc of the department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit.