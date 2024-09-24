India ready to provide all support to end Ukraine conflict, Modi tells Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India remains open to providing all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

At a meeting between them Monday on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York, the PM reiterated India’s clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders.

The two leaders recalled Mr Modi’s recent visit to Ukraine and expressed satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties. ”The situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward on pursuing a path to peace also figured prominently in their discussions,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This was the third meeting between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy in little over three months. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

”Met President @ZelenskyyUa in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability,” the PM wrote on X after the meeting.

Zelenskyy also took to the social media platform X to write, ”This is already the third bilateral meeting this year with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi @narendramodi. We are actively developing our relations and working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields. The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. We had a substantive discussion on the available opportunities. I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Sikri and other senior officials were present at the meeting which came amid a global push to efforts for peace in the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, in remarks at the United Nations ‘Summit of the Future’, Mr Modi said the success of humanity lies in the collective strength of the global community, not in the battlefield. ”And for global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are essential. Reform is the key to relevance! Permanent membership of the G20 to the African Union at the New Delhi Summit was an important step in this direction,” he said.

Noting that while terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, he said there are also other areas of concern such as cyber, maritime and space which are emerging as new theaters of conflict. ”On all these issues, I will stress that Global Action must match Global Ambition!” he said.

The PM also emphasised the need for balanced regulation for the safe and responsible use of technology. ”We need global digital governance, which ensures that national sovereignty and integrity are upheld,” he said.