India raises security matters with Myanmar during Defence Secretary’s visit

India raised matters relating to its security with the senior leadership of Myanmar during Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane’s two-day official visit to Myanmar, which concluded today.

Armane called on Chairman, State Administrative Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw. The Defence Secretary also called on Defence Minister of Myanmar Gen (Retd.) Mya Tun Oo and held meetings with Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than.

Significantly the visit came amid the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur which borders two regions of Myanmar: Sagaing Region to the east and Chin State to the south.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD0 said Armane’s visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security and the two sides also discussed issues related to the maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

India shares a 1,700-km-long border with Myanmar. Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India’s bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and the well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India, the MoD said.