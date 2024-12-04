India Oman review bilateral relations at 13th IOSCG meeting

India and Oman on Tuesday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two nations during the 13th round of the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) meeting.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Arun Kumar Chatterjee of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Undersecretary for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy.

According to a press release by the MEA, the meeting had discussions ranging from political and strategic cooperation, trade and investment, energy, maritime and defence partnership, digital collaboration, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties. Both nations also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to hold the next round of IOSCG in Muscat on a mutually convenient date.

Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy also paid a courtesy call on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Advertisement

The EAM highlighted the strength of India-Oman relations during his meeting with Khalifa Alharthy, noting the wide range of cooperation and new opportunities between the two nations in trade, investments, technology, and space.

“Glad to receive Khalifa Alharthy, Under Secretary for Political Affairs of Oman, today. Noted our wide-ranging cooperation and new opportunities in trade, investments, technology, and space,” Jaishankar remarked on X.

The Sultanate of Oman is a key strategic partner for India in the Gulf and an important interlocutor within regional organisations like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Bilateral relations are underpinned by deep historical, cultural, and geographical ties. People-to-people connections date back 5,000 years, while formal diplomatic relations began in 1955. These ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2008, reflecting the growing depth of political and economic engagement.

India and Oman share warm and friendly relations, underpinned by historical and cultural linkages, strong people-to-people ties, and a robust strategic partnership. The 13th IOSCG meeting further strengthened the relationship, providing an opportunity for both nations to review and expand bilateral cooperation in new areas for mutual benefit.