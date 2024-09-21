India has legitimate right to seat in permanent category in Security Council: Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

Emphasising the ardent need for reforms in the UN Security Council, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that India is an essential country in the international system and has a legitimate right to a seat in the permanent category in the UNSC.

He underscored that a reformed Security Council needs expansion, adding that it is exactly what India, along with other countries, seeks at the moment.

While speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview in New York, the Ambassador said, “The pact’s proposal is very clear, all countries agree that a reformed Security Council needs expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories. India, along with other countries, seek urgent, time-bound, and text-based negotiations so that such expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories can happen.”

“India is 1/5th of humanity. India is the essential country in the international system, and India has a legitimate right to a seat in the permanent category in the Security Council,” he added.

On India’s focus and priorities during the high-level UNGA session, the Ambassador went on to say that the country is a huge contributor to global peacekeeping missions.

He said, “I think after 2 years of the pandemic and thereafter, multiple crises and conflicts, for much of the world, the big focus is going to be on the fact that we have missed our sustainable development goals, Agenda 2030. How do we put this back on track, what kind of stimulus we give to SDGs so that countries are able to achieve their sustainable development goals – this is a huge issue. Related to this, how do we ensure that the funds required to achieve our sustainable development goals are made available in an affordable & accessible manner to all countries in the global south, this is an inter-related issues.”

“We continue to have a huge focus on international peace and security related matters. I think India is a huge contributor to global peacekeeping missions…How do we ensure that peacekeeping is more focused, more targeted, and meets the requirements and that our peacekeepers have resources for ensuring that they fulfil their mandate. Terrorism is a big global menace; international cooperation is vital for countering terrorism,” Parvathaneni Harish told ANI.

The envoy highlighted that new technologies will be looked upon, and new developments in science and technology have brought forth new areas like AI, biotechnology.

“At the UN, this is an important issue for us, along with our friends and partners, to see how we can counter-terrorism and how to ensure that there is no financing for terrorism…I think we will also be looking at the new technologies that have come up, new developments in science and technology have brought forth new areas like AI, biotechnology – how do we harness these technologies, and how we have a governance structure for these technologies that is equitable and which will ensure that countries of the Global South have access to these technologies in an affordable manner…” the envoy said.

India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation’s quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.

The US has also offered support for reforms to United Nations institutions, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA.

In January this year, EAM Jaishankar stressed growing global support for India’s permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council and said that sometimes things are not given generously, and one has to seize them.

“With each passing year, the feeling in the world is that India should be there, and I can feel that support…The world does not give things easily and generously; sometimes you have to take them,” the EAM had said while responding to a question about a permanent seat for India at the UNSC.