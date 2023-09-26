India has demonstrated most successful G20 ever: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday said India has affirmed the most successful G20 ever.

“India’s marvellous growth, its rapid rise, its leadership in the world today has demonstrated the most successful G20 we have ever seen,” the US Ambassador said.

Garcetti was addressing the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit “Sharing ideas & Potential for sustainable partnership between India and the US for the next 25 years” organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

Garcetti while speaking on India-US ties, said: “The goal that we should be establishing, I think, together, is, how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal, not just settle for, as we’ve done just in the last few months, bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and the trade disputes between our countries. That’s not good enough. I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today. “

Advertisement

The US Ambassador congratulated India on ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He said: “Congratulations on a marvellous space year here in India. Landing on the dark side of the moon, doing something that only four nations have done before and doing it so beautifully, so reasonably and so successfully. But now we’re looking at commercial space together.”

The US Ambassador on Tuesday also reiterated that the United States cares deeply about its relationship with both India and Canada.

“We care about both countries, and we care about their relationship. Our relationship is rock solid with both of them. And I think that all of us need to make sure that we can come together as countries that take seriously sovereignty, take seriously security, and take seriously the potential of our relationship,” the US Ambassador said.