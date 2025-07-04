India declines to take any position on choice of Dalai Lama’s successor

Declining to take any position on the choice of the Dalai Lama’s successor, India on Friday said it does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) response came a day after Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju asserted that the choice of the Dalai Lama’s successor should rest solely with the spiritual leader himself, reflecting the belief of his followers worldwide amid China’s recent statement on the matter.

“We have seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding a recent statement by the Dalai Lama.

“Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will

continue to do so,” Jaiswal added.

The Dalai Lama is the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism. The current Dalai Lama is the 14th in the lineage.

Earlier on July 2, Tibetan Spiritual Leader, the Dalai Lama, stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a foundation established by him, can only recognise future reincarnations, and no one else has the authority to decide on the matter. This statement rules out any say for China in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama.