India asks Canada to abide by Vienna Convention on diplomatic ties

India on Thursday asked Canada to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations and provide adequate security to its diplomats in the wake of reports that Khalistani elements tried to disturb a consular camp organised by the Indian mission.

At a media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, however, stated that there have been some misleading and inaccurate social media reports regarding the incidents in Canada.

“Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organize consular camps. One such camp was organised near Vancouver on November 12 to provide life certificates to pensioners. The event was held successfully despite attempts by a few radical elements to cause trouble. Our Consul General was not present at that site,” he said.

Advertisement

“We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations,” he added.

Speaking on the reports of an alleged attack on the Indian community during Diwali celebrations in Canada, the spokesperson said the consulate has not received any complaint regarding the incident.

“As regards to events that you alluded to near Brampton or Mississauga in Diwali. I think that was more in the nature of unrest between the two groups. To be honest, I do not think there has been any complaint that our consulate has received. I saw some social media reports. We also understand that the authorities there are looking into that incident, so I do not have anything further to add to that,” he further said.

These remarks came amid the ongoing diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa which erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of “agents of the Indian government” in the killing of Khalistan supporter Harjeet Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has rejected the allegation as “absurd and motivated”.