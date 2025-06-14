India abstains on UNGA resolution criticising Israel

India has abstained again on a General Assembly resolution critical of Israel, saying that the efforts should be focused on bringing the two sides in the Gaza conflict closer to find a solution based on dialogue and diplomacy.

India was one of 19 countries that abstained on the resolution that was carried on Thursday, with 149 votes, with 12, including the United States, voting against it.

Advertisement

Explaining the abstention — the third in recent times, Permanent Representative P. Harish said it was motivated by “the belief that there is no other way to resolve conflicts, but through dialogue and diplomacy”.

Advertisement

“Our joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer. For these reasons, we abstain on this resolution,” he said.

“India has always been on the side of peace and humanity,” he said.

Harish said that India’s stand on this resolution was in continuation of its abstention on two others.

Those were a December 2022 resolution on human rights of Palestinians in occupied territories and another in December 2024 asking the World Court’s opinion on Israel’s obligations to the UN and related bodies.

The resolution, introduced by Spain on Thursday, at a reconvened emergency special session of the Assembly, “strongly condemned” what it said was the “use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access”.

It called for an immediate end to the blockade of Gaza by Israel and asked it to ensure that humanitarian aid is allowed to reach all parts of the area in adequate quantities.

It also condemned suggestions to transfer or deport the Palestinian population from Gaza.

But the resolution was also critical of Hamas, which controls Gaza, condemning all acts of terrorism.

The Hamas terrorist strike on Israel in October 2023 set off the continuing Israeli retaliation.

Although Israel cut off the UN’s and related organisations’ access to Gaza for providing food and medicines to civilians, starting last month, it began funnelling aid through a new organisation, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The UN and other organisations have criticised it as inadequate and warned that Gaza was facing mass starvation.

Harish reiterated India’s support for a Two-State Solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict with the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, “living side by side, in peace with Israel”.

In May last year, India voted in favour of a General Assembly resolution calling for full membership in the UN for Palestine, which would in effect give it international recognition as a nation.

Although India abstained on Thursday’s resolution, Harish said: “We call for safe, sustained and timely supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.”

India has also provided humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, both bilaterally and through the United Nations, he said.

He added: “We also believe that release of remaining hostages (from Israel held by Hamas) and a ceasefire are important to ameliorate the humanitarian situation in Gaza”.