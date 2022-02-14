Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow will be a blow to Pak’s reputation

The most prominent aspect of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans visit to Moscow is that it was not an invitation from Russia, rather an invite sought by Islamabad, according to an article.

Jan Achakzai, a geopolitical analyst wrote in an article for The News that Khan is going to visit Russia at a time which is probably not a suitable moment.

Here is another paradox Pakistan is facing today. Led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a minority party government sitting at the helm with the support of allies gathered by powerful quarters took this decision for the nation, the article said.

“The most prominent aspect of this visit is that Russia did not invite, rather an invitation was sought. And more so in an environment where Putin has already called Prime Minister Modi to express gratitude for India’s support to Russia in the UN Security Council,” the analyst says in his article.

“Interestingly, Russia didn’t seek our support, nor did the US stop us from going to Moscow. Is it Pakistan’s irrelevance or a clear reading of the US that we will come back from Russia empty-handed and will beg for financial concessions from Washington in forums like IMF, FATF, etc, from a position of further weakness?

“And Russia losing India for the sake of Pakistan’s support is not an option. Pakistan’s support comes at the cost of frequent requests for aid and loans. Additionally, Moscow will not appease Pakistan at this juncture as doing so will offend India. Russia needs Delhi’s support more than anything else since the Biden Administration has boxed President Putin in a difficult situation in the Ukraine crisis

“Mr PM pls follow your NSP and avoid another Liaquat Ali Khan moment in Pakistan’s foreign policy. While the cost will be heavier for the country’s interest, it will be crushing for your image. The bottom line of this visit will be a blow to Pakistan’s reputation. We have fewer options and we will look “optionless” after this visit,” the author added.