Imran Khan’s party protests in Lahore against price hike, massive taxes under Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has in Lahore protested against the price hike, joblessness, load shedding, inflated power bills and massive taxes in the country, local media reported.

The workers of Imran Khan’s party were carrying party flags as the protest rally on cars and motorbikes went marching from Liberty Chowk to the Governor House, as per Dawn. According to it, PTI central Punjab president Yasmin Rashid said the Shehbaz Sharif-led ‘imported’ government had failed to give any relief to the masses. She said the people were now compelled to sell their belongings to pay power bills.

She said as quoted by Dawn newspaper said that “thieves and dacoits” were being given relief.

PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz and general secretary Zubair Niazi also addressed the rally.

Apart from PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also launched a three-day referendum on “unjust” charges in power bills in Pakistan.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that his party’s referendum on electricity bills that include “irrelevant and unjust” charges will represent the will of the people of the city, following which the JI will devise its strategy accordingly, reported The News International.

He said that the referendum will be held outside mosques in the city after the Friday prayers. The referendum will also take place at educational institutes, markets and other public places, while online platforms will also be used to engage the masses for the three-day vote, he added.

The JI leader said that all segments of society, including religious scholars, lawyers, traders, industrialists and labourers, will be approached in connection with the referendum, reported The News International.