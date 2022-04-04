Imran Khan’s coup forces another compromised election: PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto

After the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “Imran’s coup” forces the country into yet another compromised election.

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday had dismissed the no-trust motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the country’s Constitution.

Moreover, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the proposal of Imran Khan. “We set out on a mission to a force-free and fair election. Through a vote of no confidence, electoral reforms & early elections. Were all set to achieve that. Imran’s coup undermines NCM, electoral reforms but forces yet another compromised election. Silver lining Selected is GONE!” Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan cannot under any circumstances compromise on the constitution. He urged the Supreme court of Pakistan to rise to the challenge and prove that country’s constitution is “more than a piece of paper.”

“If we can’t implement the constitution on the floor of the NA we can’t dream of constitutional supremacy anywhere else,” he added.

Bilawal Zardari earlier had called Imran Khan a “tiny dictator” who attempted a coup in the country by dissolving National Assembly. His remarks came in response to Imran Khan’s tweet where he expressed astonishment over the Opposition’s reaction to the developments at the National Assembly.

“Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed and lost support of the people so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the people for support,” Khan tweeted.

In a strongly-worded joint statement, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the rejection of the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan.

The groups rejected the Pakistan Prime Ministers’ advice to President to dissolve the assembly. “In doing so he has violated Article 95 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the statement said.

Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that all orders and actions initiated by Imran Khan and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court’s order.

Bandial made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by NA Deputy Speaker Suri.