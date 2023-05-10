Imran Khan: Transition from ace cricketer to successful politician

From a thriving career in cricket to holding the post of prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, now behind the bars, has always hogged the limelight.

Born on October 5, 1952, Imran Khan has always been passionate about cricket. He made his debut in international cricket in 1971 from the Pakistan national cricket team. He rose to prominence as one of Pakistan’s most renowned cricketers, thanks to his outstanding all-around abilities and leadership qualities.

In 1982, Imran was chosen to lead the Pakistan cricket team. Pakistan experienced their biggest cricketing success under his guidance when they won the Cricket World Cup in 1992. Imran Khan’s standing was enhanced by this victory, both domestically and internationally.

Meanwhile, he gained a reputation for his dedication to social and charitable causes throughout cricketing career. In Lahore, he founded the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in 1991 in commemoration of his late mother. The health facility offers advanced cancer care to all patients regardless of their financial status.

Imran Khan became more active in social and political causes after he gave up playing cricket in 1992. In 1996, he launched the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a political party with the vision of creating a just and equitable society within the nation.

He called for reformation while criticising the prevalent political system for its corruption and lack of accountability. His political career had its ups and downs. His party – the PTI – initially had difficulty in winning elections, though he put in a lot of effort over the years to increase the support base for his party and its beliefs.

His efforts did not go in vain. Eventually, the PTI became a significant political force, particularly among young people, by espousing the cause of social justice, anti-corruption policies, and effective governance. In the 2018 General Elections, the PTI became the lone party with a majority in the Pakistan National Assembly, demonstrating the effectiveness of Imran Khan’s perseverance and political efforts.

Hence, on August 18, 2018, Imran Khan became the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan, thus beginning his career in politics on a high note. Khan’s shift from cricket to politics can be linked to his life experiences, his motivation to make Pakistan a better place, and his capacity to motivate others. His ability to inspire others, promote charitable work, and dedication to his goal all contributed significantly to his political success.

Numerous changes and difficulties have been faced by Imran Khan while he has been the nation’s leader. It’s crucial to remember that opinions about Imran Khan’s performance as the prime minister vary. His supporters applaud his attempts to fight corruption and enact reforms, while his critics point out areas where they think his administration failed miserably.