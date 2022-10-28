Imran Khan March Pakistan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) kicked off a long anti-government March to Islamabad on Friday which has been termed by party chairman Imran Khan as the “biggest freedom movement” in the country’s history.

Imran Khan kicked off the protest march with an emotionally-charged speech, saying that the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi Long March’ is not for any personal or political interest to oust or to form government, but to liberate the country from the thieves who have seized power to get their corruption cases waived, the report said.

Earlier, after the top court of Pakistan rejected the government’s plea to stop the PTI’s long march, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned against any mob attacks.

This is Imran Khan’s second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

The long march started from the Liberty Chowk in Lahore and will pass through Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side, and Muridke.

It will enter Islamabad after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international ratings agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.