Imran Khan demands ‘immediate elections’ in Pakistan

Ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has demanded an “immediate elections” in the country, hours after Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan who is the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said, “Let the people decide, through fair and free elections, whom they want as their prime minister. He also said that he would be holding a rally in Peshawar on April 13. “We are demanding immediate elections as that is the only way forward — to let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister,” he Tweeted.

“On Wednesday I will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha – my first jalsa after being removed through a foreign-instigated regime change. I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state, not as a puppet state of foreign powers,” he said in another Tweet on Monday.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country’s National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.