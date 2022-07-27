Imran Khan calls on supporters to celebrate Pak SC verdict on Punjab’s CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chief, Imran Khan on Tuesday urged his supporters to take to the streets to celebrate tomorrow after the country’s Supreme Court announced that Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi, an ally of ex-PM Khan, would be the new Chief Minister of Punjab province replacing Hamza Shahbaz of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

The court’s short order declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza’s 179, reported Geo News. Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister Imran Khan said, “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse.”

He further thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team for fighting the PTI’s case in the top court. “I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging,” wrote Khan.

The PTI said that his party will celebrate the win tomorrow with the people who stood by their campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi, reported Geo News.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said that people’s mandate has been respected and justice has prevailed, reversing the US regime change conspiracy.

“Reversal of US regime change conspiracy by the strength of people who stood behind IK’s stand for Haqeeqi Azadi and his taking the cause to the people of Pakistan,” she wrote.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that this win is for the people and because of their support.

Congratulating the nation on the victory, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that ex-Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz should have resigned after the elections principally but he was involved in unprincipled politics, reported Geo News.

“Today, the Supreme Court restored the constitution,” he added.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi, who is the son of Pervez Elahi, said that Hamza is “gone” while referring to him as “kukri” (chicken).

“Neither Hamza’s father nor his sister could save him,” wrote Moonis.

This is yet another major win for former prime minister Imran Khan after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) win against the ruling coalition in the Punjab bypolls.

The top court, in its short order, declared all the appointments made by Hamza “illegal” and told the members of his Cabinet to vacate their offices, Dawn reported.

All of the advisers and assistants appointed by Hamza were also ordered to be relieved of their duties.

Notably, Hamza Shahbaz, son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had defeated Pervez Elahi in the Punjab polls and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Mazari had dismissed PML-Q’s 10 votes after party head Chaudhry Shujaat urged them to vote in favour of Hamza.

Earlier, the Pakistan Supreme Court had allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a ‘trustee’ chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes hearing. In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive and so, “Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday.”