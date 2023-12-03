IDF kills Hamas militants, destroys tunnel networks in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that it has killed several Hamas militants and also destroyed many tunnel networks of the militant group in Gaza as hostilities continue in the enclave following the collapse of the seven-day truce.

On Saturday, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) had jointly announced that Wessam Farhat, commander of the Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion, was killed in airstrikes which were conducted following military and agency intelligence.

According to the IDF and ISA, Farhat plotted the attack on the kibbutz of Nahal Oz and an IDF post in the community on October 7, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Six IDF soldiers were killed in that attack.

According to Israeli officials, Farhat began his command over the battalion in 2010 and had previously plotted a 2002 terror attack on Mechinat Atzmona and an attack on a civilian bus in Nahal Oz in 2011.

Meanwhile, the IDF has also asked people of southern Gaza to move into shelters near the Rafah border crossing and heavy shelling is reported from Khan Younis.

Khan Younis is the home town of senior Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, considered to be the brain behind the October 7 carnage and mayhem on Israel.

Hamas’s top miliitary leader Mohammed Deif is also believed to be in hiding in the tunnel network in Khan Younis.