IAS officers always want supremacy over IPS/IFS officers: SC

Alluding to the clash of egos between the civil servants belonging to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the India Forest Service (IFS), the Supreme court said on Wednesday that the IAS officers always attempt to show their supremacy over IPS and IFS officers.

Referring to the clash of egos between the IAS, IPS and the IFS, Justice B.R. Gavai, heading a bench also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih remarked, “IAS always wants to show their supremacy over IPS or IFS. This is from my experience as a government pleader and judge as well. This conflict is there in all states and there is heartburn among IPS and IFS that ‘though they are from the same cadre, why should they be listening to IAS’.”

The remarks by Justice Gavai came in the course of the hearing of an environmental matter relating to mis-utilization of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund for buying things inadmissible under the scope of the fund.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was present in the hearing of the matter assured the Court that it will try to resolve such internal conflicts between the officers.

In a related matter, the bench took exception to the mis-utilisation of CAMPA fund for inadmissible purposes in Uttarakhand where the fund meant for increasing the green cover across the country was spent on buying iPhones, laptops, fridges, coolers, renovation of buildings and other things.

Calling for an explanation from Uttarakhand Chief Secretary as to why the funds were utilised for inadmissible purposes, the bench said, “The CAMPA fund is to be utilized for increasing the green cover. Utilization of the same for non-admissible activities and not depositing the interest as per the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016, with the state compensatory afforestation funds (SCAF) is a matter of serious concern. We therefore direct the Chief Secretary of the State to file an affidavit on these aspects by the next date” – March 19, 2025.

The top court order cane as it took note of the report submitted to it by the amicus curiae K Parmeswar referring to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) pointing out that the forest department in Uttarakhand diverted the CAMPA fund to purchase iPhones, laptops, fridges, coolers, renovation of buildings and the court cases, and other things.

Perusing the report of the amicus curiae Parmeswar, the bench noted, “In the said report, the CAG has pointed out various irregularities in the utilization of CAMPA funds. It points out that a huge amount is spent in inadmissible manner on … renovation of existing buildings, expenses on personage, visits, court cases, purchases of iPhones, laptops, fridges, coolers, etc…the report further points out that though as per Section 4(5) and 4(6) of Compensatory Afforestation Funds Act, the state had to deposit interest under balance available under state compensatory afforestation funds…scrutiny of records of state authority show that the state government did not discharge the interest liability of Rs.275.34 crores for the period between 2019-20 to 2021-22. It is stated that even though the state authority had requested state government for ..z]from time to time, the said has not been done. The report further shows that the government has accepted the said fact and stated that in July 2023, the interest liability of Rs.150 crores has been deposited…”

The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority has been created under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016, is a part of India’s environmental policy framework, that is aimed at balancing the country’s developmental needs with the imperative of conserving its forest resources.