Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he has no grudge against former premier Nawaz Sharif and his health was more important than politics.

Khan’s remark comes a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif warned that he would hold the Prime Minister responsible if anything happened to his brother as his administration was “dilly dallying on the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list”, The Express Tribune reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee, Khan said his government had facilitated the Sharif family patriarch at every forum on humanitarian grounds and also came up with a legal option to strike his name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, PM Khan has regretted that the Sharif family was “playing politics” on the former premier’s health .

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry had decided to grant Sharif a “one-time” permission to travel abroad for medical treatment for four weeks provided he submits an indemnity bond to the tune of 7 billion Pakistani rupees.

Earlier on Friday, Sharif’s personal physician said that former premier continued to be in critical condition and delays to allow the PML-N supremo to travel abroad for treatment could result in an adverse impact on his life.

The former premier was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) set up at his Jati Umra residence from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where he was admitted on October 22 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, Dawn news reported.

During the course of treatment at the Services Hospital, the former premier had suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts, because of his fluctuating platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.