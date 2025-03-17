His ‘America First’ aligns with our ‘Bharat First’: PM Modi on friendship with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the Howdy Modi event, expressing his admiration for US President Donald Trump’s thoughtful gesture.

He recalled how Trump not only listened attentively to his entire speech but also, in a rare move, joined him in taking a lap around the stadium to greet the audience, despite strict security protocols.

Advertisement

PM Modi appreciated the trust and friendship Trump has shown towards him, highlighting the strong rapport they share.

Advertisement

Speaking about their relationship, PM Modi noted how Trump’s “America First” philosophy aligns seamlessly with his own “Nation First” and “Bharat First” approach.

PM Modi shared these insights during a marathon conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, which aired on Sunday.

This shared vision, he said, creates a natural synergy between the two leaders. PM Modi also acknowledged Trump’s generosity in publicly praising him as a tough negotiator on various platforms.

For Trump, it’s always about prioritising America, and for PM Modi, it’s about putting Bharat first.

PM Modi emphasised that his unwavering focus on India’s interests is not about harming others but about fulfilling the expectations of 140 crore Indians who have entrusted him with this responsibility.

The Prime Minister also observed that Trump appears highly focused during his current term and has assembled a strong team, many of whom he had the opportunity to meet.

Shifting gears, he fondly recalled his long-standing association with Elon Musk, dating back to his tenure as Chief Minister.

PM Modi described their recent meeting as warm and familial, even sharing Musk’s enthusiasm for DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

Highlighting governance reforms under his administration, PM Modi explained how the principles of efficiency and transparency — similar to the philosophy of DOGE — are already embedded in his government’s approach.

After taking office, his administration identified and removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries from welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits reached the deserving through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This initiative alone saved the nation Rs 3 lakh crore.

Additionally, PM Modi’s government has eliminated 1,500 outdated laws and over 45,000 unnecessary compliances to streamline governance and make it more citizen-friendly.

Through these reflections, PM Modi painted a picture of leadership rooted in trust, collaboration, and a relentless focus on delivering results for the people.