Himachal govt to establish ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ replacing HPSSC

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to establish Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to conduct examinations for the recruitment of various Group-C posts under the state government, PSUs, Boards, Corporations, Local Bodies in place of disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) Hamirpur.

The HPSSC was disbanded by the state government in February this year, after detecting irregularities in the recruitment process of Class III and IV posts.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In order to check the illegal mining activities, the cabinet decided to fill up 12 posts of Mining Inspector, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspector, and 38 posts of Mining Guard in the industries department.

The Cabinet also approved ‘Mukhyamantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojna- 2023’ and decided to allocate Rs. 40 crore under the scheme. This scheme will provide better opportunities for availing loans to small entrepreneurs and skill-based workers like cobblers, tailors, barbers, mobile repairing vendors, vegetable and fruit vendors, etc. for their business.

It decided to bring the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upcoming Monsoon session of HP Vidhan Sabha to address the issue of delayed decisions of Revenue Court cases and to streamline the various revenue operations like partitions, corrections, mutations, appeals and demarcations to facilitate the public.

To settle pending assessment cases and arrears that were under litigation or were yet to be assessed under GST, the cabinet decided to roll out the third phase of the Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023 from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023.

The cabinet approved the establishment of a Single Energy Trading Desk for coordinating trading strategies and transactions of power in respect of HPSEBL, HPPCL and Directorate of Energy with effect from financial year 2024-25 for optimization of revenues.

It also gave its nod to amend Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021 in order to manage the shortfall of energy during the lean period due to climatic, topographic and other associated reasons.

The new provisions will encourage the installation of rooftop-based solar projects and contribute to power generation.

It decided to increase the honorarium for SMC teachers by Rs. 2000 per month from 1 April 2023, which will benefit 2115 individuals.

Furthermore, it was also decided to enhance the honorarium of part-time water carriers working in the Education Department from Rs. 3900 to Rs. 4,400 per month with effect from 1st April 2023, benefitting 283 individuals.

The Cabinet decided to fill up 1,226 posts of Constable in the Police Department which include 877 male constables, 292 female constables and 57 constable drivers to strengthen the department.

To provide specialized medical services to people of the state, the cabinet decided to create and fill up 8 posts of Associate and Assistant Professors in various departments of Dr. Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur and one post of Assistant Professor in IGMC Shimla.