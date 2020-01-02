Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been as the 11th Chancellor of Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB), Northern Ireland, making her the first woman to take up the post.

In a statement on Wednesday, Clinton said it was a “great privilege” to become the Chancellor of QUB.

She will assume her role immediately and will serve for a period of five years.

Clinton succeeds Tom Moran who died last year.

While the role is mainly a ceremonial one, the Chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad.

Clinton will also act as an advisor to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer and senior management.

The former Democratic presidential nominee previously received an honorary degree from the varsity in 2018, said the BBC.

Stephen Prenter, the chair of the QUB Senate, the university’s governing body, said he was delighted that she was the new chancellor.

“Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community,” he added.